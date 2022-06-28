Global SMD Adhesive Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States SMD Adhesive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global SMD Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SMD Adhesive market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Epoxy SMD Adhesive accounting for % of the SMD Adhesive global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global SMD Adhesive Scope and Market Size

SMD Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SMD Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SMD Adhesive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358005/smd-adhesive

Segment by Type

Epoxy SMD Adhesive

Polyene Organic SMD Adhesive

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communication

Consumer Electronics Products

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Heraeus Electronics

Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited

Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd.

Henkel

3M

Tesa SE

Dow Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Dymax Corporation

Hitachi chemical

DELO Industrial

Cyberbond LLC

Toray Industries

ITW

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shinetsu

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SMD Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Global SMD Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States SMD Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 SMD Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States SMD Adhesive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of SMD Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 SMD Adhesive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 SMD Adhesive Industry Trends

1.5.2 SMD Adhesive Market Drivers

1.5.3 SMD Adhesive Market Challenges

1.5.4 SMD Adhesive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 SMD Adhesive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Epoxy SMD Adhesive

2.1.2 Polyene Organic SMD Adhesive

2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global SMD Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States SMD Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States SMD Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 SMD Adhesive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Communication

3.1.3 Consumer Electronics Products

3.2 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global SMD Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States SMD Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States SMD Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global SMD Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global SMD Adhesive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global SMD Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global SMD Adhesive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global SMD Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global SMD Adhesive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 SMD Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of SMD Adhesive in 2021

4.2.3 Global SMD Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global SMD Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global SMD Adhesive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers SMD Adhesive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SMD Adhesive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States SMD Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top SMD Adhesive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States SMD Adhesive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States SMD Adhesive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global SMD Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America SMD Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America SMD Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific SMD Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific SMD Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe SMD Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe SMD Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America SMD Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America SMD Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa SMD Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa SMD Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Heraeus Electronics

7.1.1 Heraeus Electronics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Heraeus Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Heraeus Electronics SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Heraeus Electronics SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.1.5 Heraeus Electronics Recent Development

7.2 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.2.5 Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.3 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited

7.3.1 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited Corporation Information

7.3.2 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.3.5 SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited Recent Development

7.4 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd. SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd. SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.4.5 Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Henkel

7.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henkel SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henkel SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3M SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3M SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.6.5 3M Recent Development

7.7 Tesa SE

7.7.1 Tesa SE Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tesa SE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tesa SE SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tesa SE SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Tesa SE Recent Development

7.8 Dow Inc.

7.8.1 Dow Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dow Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dow Inc. SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dow Inc. SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.8.5 Dow Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.9.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nitto Denko Corporation SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nitto Denko Corporation SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.9.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Lintec Corporation

7.10.1 Lintec Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lintec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lintec Corporation SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lintec Corporation SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.10.5 Lintec Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Saint-Gobain

7.11.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.11.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Saint-Gobain SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Saint-Gobain SMD Adhesive Products Offered

7.11.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.12 Dymax Corporation

7.12.1 Dymax Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dymax Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dymax Corporation SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dymax Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Dymax Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Hitachi chemical

7.13.1 Hitachi chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hitachi chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hitachi chemical SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hitachi chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Hitachi chemical Recent Development

7.14 DELO Industrial

7.14.1 DELO Industrial Corporation Information

7.14.2 DELO Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 DELO Industrial SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 DELO Industrial Products Offered

7.14.5 DELO Industrial Recent Development

7.15 Cyberbond LLC

7.15.1 Cyberbond LLC Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cyberbond LLC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cyberbond LLC SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cyberbond LLC Products Offered

7.15.5 Cyberbond LLC Recent Development

7.16 Toray Industries

7.16.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

7.16.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Toray Industries SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

7.16.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.17 ITW

7.17.1 ITW Corporation Information

7.17.2 ITW Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ITW SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ITW Products Offered

7.17.5 ITW Recent Development

7.18 H.B. Fuller

7.18.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.18.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 H.B. Fuller SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

7.18.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.19 Hexion

7.19.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hexion SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hexion Products Offered

7.19.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.20 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.20.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Mitsubishi Chemical SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

7.20.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.21 Shinetsu

7.21.1 Shinetsu Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shinetsu Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Shinetsu SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Shinetsu Products Offered

7.21.5 Shinetsu Recent Development

7.22 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

7.22.1 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Corporation Information

7.22.2 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH SMD Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Products Offered

7.22.5 Panacol-Elosol GmbH Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 SMD Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 SMD Adhesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 SMD Adhesive Distributors

8.3 SMD Adhesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 SMD Adhesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 SMD Adhesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 SMD Adhesive Distributors

8.5 SMD Adhesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358005/smd-adhesive

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States