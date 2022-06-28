Sanitizing Agents Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sanitizing Agents market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sanitizing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sanitizing Agents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

By Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Amphoterics

Phenolics

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs)

Others

By Oxidizing Disinfectants

Peracetic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Laboratories

In-house

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

STERIS Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

Metrex

3M

Kimberly-Clark

SC Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Diversey

Ecolab

Veltek Associates

Whiteley Medical

Tristel

Pal International

Bode-Chemie

Medalkan

Decon Labs

Redditch Medical

Contec

Lionser

Gesco Healthcare

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sanitizing Agents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sanitizing Agents market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sanitizing Agents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sanitizing Agents with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sanitizing Agents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sanitizing Agents companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sanitizing Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sanitizing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sanitizing Agents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sanitizing Agents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sanitizing Agents Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sanitizing Agents Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sanitizing Agents Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sanitizing Agents Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sanitizing Agents Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sanitizing Agents Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Alcohols

2.1.2 Aldehydes

2.1.3 Amphoterics

2.1.4 Phenolics

2.1.5 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs)

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sanitizing Agents Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Laboratories

3.1.3 In-house

3.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sanitizing Agents Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sanitizing Agents Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sanitizing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sanitizing Agents Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sanitizing Agents in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sanitizing Agents Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sanitizing Agents Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sanitizing Agents Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sanitizing Agents Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sanitizing Agents Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sanitizing Agents Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sanitizing Agents Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sanitizing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sanitizing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sanitizing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sanitizing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sanitizing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sanitizing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sanitizing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sanitizing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sanitizing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sanitizing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 STERIS Corporation

7.1.1 STERIS Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 STERIS Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 STERIS Corporation Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 STERIS Corporation Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.1.5 STERIS Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Reckitt Benckiser

7.2.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

7.2.2 Reckitt Benckiser Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Reckitt Benckiser Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.2.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

7.3 Metrex

7.3.1 Metrex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Metrex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Metrex Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Metrex Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.3.5 Metrex Recent Development

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Corporation Information

7.4.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 3M Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3M Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.4.5 3M Recent Development

7.5 Kimberly-Clark

7.5.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kimberly-Clark Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kimberly-Clark Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.5.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

7.6 SC Johnson

7.6.1 SC Johnson Corporation Information

7.6.2 SC Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SC Johnson Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SC Johnson Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.6.5 SC Johnson Recent Development

7.7 Procter & Gamble

7.7.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

7.7.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Procter & Gamble Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Procter & Gamble Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.7.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.8 Diversey

7.8.1 Diversey Corporation Information

7.8.2 Diversey Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Diversey Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Diversey Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.8.5 Diversey Recent Development

7.9 Ecolab

7.9.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ecolab Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ecolab Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.9.5 Ecolab Recent Development

7.10 Veltek Associates

7.10.1 Veltek Associates Corporation Information

7.10.2 Veltek Associates Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Veltek Associates Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Veltek Associates Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.10.5 Veltek Associates Recent Development

7.11 Whiteley Medical

7.11.1 Whiteley Medical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Whiteley Medical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Whiteley Medical Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Whiteley Medical Sanitizing Agents Products Offered

7.11.5 Whiteley Medical Recent Development

7.12 Tristel

7.12.1 Tristel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tristel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tristel Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tristel Products Offered

7.12.5 Tristel Recent Development

7.13 Pal International

7.13.1 Pal International Corporation Information

7.13.2 Pal International Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Pal International Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Pal International Products Offered

7.13.5 Pal International Recent Development

7.14 Bode-Chemie

7.14.1 Bode-Chemie Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bode-Chemie Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bode-Chemie Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bode-Chemie Products Offered

7.14.5 Bode-Chemie Recent Development

7.15 Medalkan

7.15.1 Medalkan Corporation Information

7.15.2 Medalkan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Medalkan Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Medalkan Products Offered

7.15.5 Medalkan Recent Development

7.16 Decon Labs

7.16.1 Decon Labs Corporation Information

7.16.2 Decon Labs Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Decon Labs Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Decon Labs Products Offered

7.16.5 Decon Labs Recent Development

7.17 Redditch Medical

7.17.1 Redditch Medical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Redditch Medical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Redditch Medical Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Redditch Medical Products Offered

7.17.5 Redditch Medical Recent Development

7.18 Contec

7.18.1 Contec Corporation Information

7.18.2 Contec Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Contec Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Contec Products Offered

7.18.5 Contec Recent Development

7.19 Lionser

7.19.1 Lionser Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lionser Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lionser Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lionser Products Offered

7.19.5 Lionser Recent Development

7.20 Gesco Healthcare

7.20.1 Gesco Healthcare Corporation Information

7.20.2 Gesco Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Gesco Healthcare Sanitizing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Gesco Healthcare Products Offered

7.20.5 Gesco Healthcare Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sanitizing Agents Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sanitizing Agents Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sanitizing Agents Distributors

8.3 Sanitizing Agents Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sanitizing Agents Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sanitizing Agents Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sanitizing Agents Distributors

8.5 Sanitizing Agents Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

