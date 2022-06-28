Synthetic Rubber Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Synthetic Rubber Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Synthetic Rubber market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Synthetic Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Synthetic Rubber market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162081/synthetic-rubber

Synthetic Rubber Market Segment by Type

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber (IIR)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Others

Synthetic Rubber Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Others

The report on the Synthetic Rubber market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arlanxeo

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

CNPC

TSRC

ExxonMobil

Goodyear

NKNK

JSR

Sibur

LG Chem

Versalis

LCY

Kraton

Zeon

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Rubber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Rubber market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Rubber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Rubber with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Synthetic Rubber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Synthetic Rubber Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arlanxeo

7.1.1 Arlanxeo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arlanxeo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arlanxeo Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arlanxeo Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.1.5 Arlanxeo Recent Development

7.2 Sinopec

7.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sinopec Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sinopec Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.3 Kumho Petrochemical

7.3.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kumho Petrochemical Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kumho Petrochemical Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.3.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

7.4 CNPC

7.4.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.4.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CNPC Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CNPC Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.4.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.5 TSRC

7.5.1 TSRC Corporation Information

7.5.2 TSRC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TSRC Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TSRC Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.5.5 TSRC Recent Development

7.6 ExxonMobil

7.6.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.6.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ExxonMobil Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ExxonMobil Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.6.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.7 Goodyear

7.7.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

7.7.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Goodyear Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Goodyear Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.7.5 Goodyear Recent Development

7.8 NKNK

7.8.1 NKNK Corporation Information

7.8.2 NKNK Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NKNK Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NKNK Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.8.5 NKNK Recent Development

7.9 JSR

7.9.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.9.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JSR Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JSR Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.9.5 JSR Recent Development

7.10 Sibur

7.10.1 Sibur Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sibur Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sibur Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.10.5 Sibur Recent Development

7.11 LG Chem

7.11.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.11.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LG Chem Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LG Chem Synthetic Rubber Products Offered

7.11.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.12 Versalis

7.12.1 Versalis Corporation Information

7.12.2 Versalis Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Versalis Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Versalis Products Offered

7.12.5 Versalis Recent Development

7.13 LCY

7.13.1 LCY Corporation Information

7.13.2 LCY Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LCY Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LCY Products Offered

7.13.5 LCY Recent Development

7.14 Kraton

7.14.1 Kraton Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kraton Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kraton Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kraton Products Offered

7.14.5 Kraton Recent Development

7.15 Zeon

7.15.1 Zeon Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zeon Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zeon Synthetic Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zeon Products Offered

7.15.5 Zeon Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162081/synthetic-rubber

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States