Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Device and Equipment Certification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Device and Equipment Certification market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361908/medical-device-equipment-certification

Segment by Type

IEC

ISO

Other

Segment by Application

Class I Medical Devices

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SGS

Nemko

Intertek

TÜV Süd

LRQA Group Limited

DNV GL

CSA Group Testing & Certification

Eurofins Scientific

DEKRA

LCIE

UL

Bureau Veritas

BSI

CCIC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Device and Equipment Certification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Device and Equipment Certification market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Device and Equipment Certification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Device and Equipment Certification with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Device and Equipment Certification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Device and Equipment Certification companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Industry Trends

1.4.2 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Drivers

1.4.3 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Challenges

1.4.4 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Medical Device and Equipment Certification by Type

2.1 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 IEC

2.1.2 ISO

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Medical Device and Equipment Certification by Application

3.1 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Class I Medical Devices

3.1.2 Class II Medical Devices

3.1.3 Class III Medical Devices

3.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Medical Device and Equipment Certification in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Headquarters, Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Companies Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Device and Equipment Certification Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Device and Equipment Certification Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device and Equipment Certification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SGS

7.1.1 SGS Company Details

7.1.2 SGS Business Overview

7.1.3 SGS Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.1.4 SGS Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 SGS Recent Development

7.2 Nemko

7.2.1 Nemko Company Details

7.2.2 Nemko Business Overview

7.2.3 Nemko Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.2.4 Nemko Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Nemko Recent Development

7.3 Intertek

7.3.1 Intertek Company Details

7.3.2 Intertek Business Overview

7.3.3 Intertek Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.3.4 Intertek Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Intertek Recent Development

7.4 TÜV Süd

7.4.1 TÜV Süd Company Details

7.4.2 TÜV Süd Business Overview

7.4.3 TÜV Süd Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.4.4 TÜV Süd Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TÜV Süd Recent Development

7.5 LRQA Group Limited

7.5.1 LRQA Group Limited Company Details

7.5.2 LRQA Group Limited Business Overview

7.5.3 LRQA Group Limited Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.5.4 LRQA Group Limited Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 LRQA Group Limited Recent Development

7.6 DNV GL

7.6.1 DNV GL Company Details

7.6.2 DNV GL Business Overview

7.6.3 DNV GL Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.6.4 DNV GL Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 DNV GL Recent Development

7.7 CSA Group Testing & Certification

7.7.1 CSA Group Testing & Certification Company Details

7.7.2 CSA Group Testing & Certification Business Overview

7.7.3 CSA Group Testing & Certification Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.7.4 CSA Group Testing & Certification Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 CSA Group Testing & Certification Recent Development

7.8 Eurofins Scientific

7.8.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

7.8.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

7.8.3 Eurofins Scientific Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.8.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

7.9 DEKRA

7.9.1 DEKRA Company Details

7.9.2 DEKRA Business Overview

7.9.3 DEKRA Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.9.4 DEKRA Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 DEKRA Recent Development

7.10 LCIE

7.10.1 LCIE Company Details

7.10.2 LCIE Business Overview

7.10.3 LCIE Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.10.4 LCIE Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 LCIE Recent Development

7.11 UL

7.11.1 UL Company Details

7.11.2 UL Business Overview

7.11.3 UL Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.11.4 UL Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 UL Recent Development

7.12 Bureau Veritas

7.12.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

7.12.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview

7.12.3 Bureau Veritas Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.12.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

7.13 BSI

7.13.1 BSI Company Details

7.13.2 BSI Business Overview

7.13.3 BSI Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.13.4 BSI Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 BSI Recent Development

7.14 CCIC

7.14.1 CCIC Company Details

7.14.2 CCIC Business Overview

7.14.3 CCIC Medical Device and Equipment Certification Introduction

7.14.4 CCIC Revenue in Medical Device and Equipment Certification Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 CCIC Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361908/medical-device-equipment-certification

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States