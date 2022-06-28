Niche Perfume Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Niche Perfume market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Niche Perfume market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Niche Perfume market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Water-based Perfumes

Alcohol-based Perfumes

Segment by Application

Retail Store

Online Store

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Serge Lutens

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

DedCool

Frederic Malle

Byredo

Diptyque Paris

D.S. & DURGA

Henry Rose

Krigler

Le Labo

Annick Goutal

ARQUISTE Parfumeur

TRUDON

CB OLFACTORY

Clive Christian Perfume

Creed

Jo Malone

Joya Studio

JUNIPER RIDGE

Ramon Monegal

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Niche Perfume consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Niche Perfume market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Niche Perfume manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Niche Perfume with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Niche Perfume submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Niche Perfume companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Niche Perfume Product Introduction

1.2 Global Niche Perfume Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Niche Perfume Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Niche Perfume Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Niche Perfume Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Niche Perfume Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Niche Perfume Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Niche Perfume in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Niche Perfume Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Niche Perfume Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Niche Perfume Industry Trends

1.5.2 Niche Perfume Market Drivers

1.5.3 Niche Perfume Market Challenges

1.5.4 Niche Perfume Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Niche Perfume Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-based Perfumes

2.1.2 Alcohol-based Perfumes

2.2 Global Niche Perfume Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Niche Perfume Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Niche Perfume Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Niche Perfume Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Niche Perfume Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Retail Store

3.1.2 Online Store

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Niche Perfume Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Niche Perfume Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Niche Perfume Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Niche Perfume Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Niche Perfume Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Niche Perfume Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Niche Perfume Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Niche Perfume Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Niche Perfume Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Niche Perfume Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Niche Perfume Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Niche Perfume Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Niche Perfume in 2021

4.2.3 Global Niche Perfume Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Niche Perfume Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Niche Perfume Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Niche Perfume Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Niche Perfume Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Niche Perfume Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Niche Perfume Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Niche Perfume Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Niche Perfume Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Niche Perfume Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Niche Perfume Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Niche Perfume Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Niche Perfume Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Niche Perfume Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Niche Perfume Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Niche Perfume Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Niche Perfume Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Niche Perfume Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Niche Perfume Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Niche Perfume Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Niche Perfume Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Niche Perfume Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Niche Perfume Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Serge Lutens

7.1.1 Serge Lutens Corporation Information

7.1.2 Serge Lutens Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Serge Lutens Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Serge Lutens Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.1.5 Serge Lutens Recent Development

7.2 Maison Francis Kurkdjian

7.2.1 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Corporation Information

7.2.2 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.2.5 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Recent Development

7.3 DedCool

7.3.1 DedCool Corporation Information

7.3.2 DedCool Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DedCool Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DedCool Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.3.5 DedCool Recent Development

7.4 Frederic Malle

7.4.1 Frederic Malle Corporation Information

7.4.2 Frederic Malle Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Frederic Malle Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Frederic Malle Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.4.5 Frederic Malle Recent Development

7.5 Byredo

7.5.1 Byredo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Byredo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Byredo Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Byredo Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.5.5 Byredo Recent Development

7.6 Diptyque Paris

7.6.1 Diptyque Paris Corporation Information

7.6.2 Diptyque Paris Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Diptyque Paris Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Diptyque Paris Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.6.5 Diptyque Paris Recent Development

7.7 D.S. & DURGA

7.7.1 D.S. & DURGA Corporation Information

7.7.2 D.S. & DURGA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 D.S. & DURGA Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 D.S. & DURGA Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.7.5 D.S. & DURGA Recent Development

7.8 Henry Rose

7.8.1 Henry Rose Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henry Rose Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henry Rose Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henry Rose Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.8.5 Henry Rose Recent Development

7.9 Krigler

7.9.1 Krigler Corporation Information

7.9.2 Krigler Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Krigler Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Krigler Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.9.5 Krigler Recent Development

7.10 Le Labo

7.10.1 Le Labo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Le Labo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Le Labo Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Le Labo Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.10.5 Le Labo Recent Development

7.11 Annick Goutal

7.11.1 Annick Goutal Corporation Information

7.11.2 Annick Goutal Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Annick Goutal Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Annick Goutal Niche Perfume Products Offered

7.11.5 Annick Goutal Recent Development

7.12 ARQUISTE Parfumeur

7.12.1 ARQUISTE Parfumeur Corporation Information

7.12.2 ARQUISTE Parfumeur Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ARQUISTE Parfumeur Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ARQUISTE Parfumeur Products Offered

7.12.5 ARQUISTE Parfumeur Recent Development

7.13 TRUDON

7.13.1 TRUDON Corporation Information

7.13.2 TRUDON Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TRUDON Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TRUDON Products Offered

7.13.5 TRUDON Recent Development

7.14 CB OLFACTORY

7.14.1 CB OLFACTORY Corporation Information

7.14.2 CB OLFACTORY Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CB OLFACTORY Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CB OLFACTORY Products Offered

7.14.5 CB OLFACTORY Recent Development

7.15 Clive Christian Perfume

7.15.1 Clive Christian Perfume Corporation Information

7.15.2 Clive Christian Perfume Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Clive Christian Perfume Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Clive Christian Perfume Products Offered

7.15.5 Clive Christian Perfume Recent Development

7.16 Creed

7.16.1 Creed Corporation Information

7.16.2 Creed Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Creed Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Creed Products Offered

7.16.5 Creed Recent Development

7.17 Jo Malone

7.17.1 Jo Malone Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jo Malone Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jo Malone Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jo Malone Products Offered

7.17.5 Jo Malone Recent Development

7.18 Joya Studio

7.18.1 Joya Studio Corporation Information

7.18.2 Joya Studio Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Joya Studio Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Joya Studio Products Offered

7.18.5 Joya Studio Recent Development

7.19 JUNIPER RIDGE

7.19.1 JUNIPER RIDGE Corporation Information

7.19.2 JUNIPER RIDGE Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 JUNIPER RIDGE Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 JUNIPER RIDGE Products Offered

7.19.5 JUNIPER RIDGE Recent Development

7.20 Ramon Monegal

7.20.1 Ramon Monegal Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ramon Monegal Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ramon Monegal Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ramon Monegal Products Offered

7.20.5 Ramon Monegal Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Niche Perfume Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Niche Perfume Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Niche Perfume Distributors

8.3 Niche Perfume Production Mode & Process

8.4 Niche Perfume Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Niche Perfume Sales Channels

8.4.2 Niche Perfume Distributors

8.5 Niche Perfume Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

