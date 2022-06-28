High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Temperature Nylon for Electronics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Segment by Type

PA6T

PA46

PA9T

PA10T

MXD6

Other

High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Notebook Computer

Smart Wear

The report on the High Temperature Nylon for Electronics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont

DSM

Solvay

MGC

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF

Kuraray

EMS Chemie Holding

Kingfa

Evonik

RadiciGroup

Zhejiang NHU

GENIUS

Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology

Wison Group

Landiqi Engineering Plastics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Temperature Nylon for Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Temperature Nylon for Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Temperature Nylon for Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Temperature Nylon for Electronics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Temperature Nylon for Electronics in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DuPont High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DuPont High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.2 DSM

7.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.2.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DSM High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DSM High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.2.5 DSM Recent Development

7.3 Solvay

7.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.3.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Solvay High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Solvay High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.3.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.4 MGC

7.4.1 MGC Corporation Information

7.4.2 MGC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MGC High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MGC High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.4.5 MGC Recent Development

7.5 Mitsui Chemicals

7.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 Kuraray

7.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.7.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.8 EMS Chemie Holding

7.8.1 EMS Chemie Holding Corporation Information

7.8.2 EMS Chemie Holding Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.8.5 EMS Chemie Holding Recent Development

7.9 Kingfa

7.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.9.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.10 Evonik

7.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.10.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Evonik High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Evonik High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.10.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.11 RadiciGroup

7.11.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

7.11.2 RadiciGroup Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Products Offered

7.11.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang NHU

7.12.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang NHU Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang NHU High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang NHU Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang NHU Recent Development

7.13 GENIUS

7.13.1 GENIUS Corporation Information

7.13.2 GENIUS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 GENIUS High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 GENIUS Products Offered

7.13.5 GENIUS Recent Development

7.14 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology

7.14.1 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Recent Development

7.15 Wison Group

7.15.1 Wison Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wison Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wison Group High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wison Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Wison Group Recent Development

7.16 Landiqi Engineering Plastics

7.16.1 Landiqi Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Landiqi Engineering Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Landiqi Engineering Plastics High Temperature Nylon for Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Landiqi Engineering Plastics Products Offered

7.16.5 Landiqi Engineering Plastics Recent Development

