Airport Lounges Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Airport Lounges market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airport Lounges market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Airport Lounges market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Repast

Spa

Other

Segment by Application

Personal

Business

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

American Express

Capital One

Delta Sky Club

American Airlines

United Airlines

Chase Bank

Air France

Priority Pass Limited

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Airport Lounges consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Airport Lounges market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airport Lounges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airport Lounges with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Airport Lounges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Airport Lounges companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Airport Lounges Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Airport Lounges Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Airport Lounges Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Airport Lounges Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Airport Lounges Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Airport Lounges in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Airport Lounges Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Airport Lounges Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Airport Lounges Industry Trends

1.4.2 Airport Lounges Market Drivers

1.4.3 Airport Lounges Market Challenges

1.4.4 Airport Lounges Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Airport Lounges by Type

2.1 Airport Lounges Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Repast

2.1.2 Spa

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Airport Lounges Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Airport Lounges Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Airport Lounges by Application

3.1 Airport Lounges Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal

3.1.2 Business

3.2 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Airport Lounges Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Airport Lounges Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Airport Lounges Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Airport Lounges Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Airport Lounges Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Airport Lounges Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Airport Lounges Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Airport Lounges in 2021

4.2.3 Global Airport Lounges Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Airport Lounges Headquarters, Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Airport Lounges Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Airport Lounges Companies Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Airport Lounges Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Airport Lounges Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Airport Lounges Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Airport Lounges Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Airport Lounges Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Airport Lounges Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Airport Lounges Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Airport Lounges Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Airport Lounges Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Airport Lounges Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Airport Lounges Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Airport Lounges Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Airport Lounges Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Airport Lounges Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Airport Lounges Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Express

7.1.1 American Express Company Details

7.1.2 American Express Business Overview

7.1.3 American Express Airport Lounges Introduction

7.1.4 American Express Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 American Express Recent Development

7.2 Capital One

7.2.1 Capital One Company Details

7.2.2 Capital One Business Overview

7.2.3 Capital One Airport Lounges Introduction

7.2.4 Capital One Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Capital One Recent Development

7.3 Delta Sky Club

7.3.1 Delta Sky Club Company Details

7.3.2 Delta Sky Club Business Overview

7.3.3 Delta Sky Club Airport Lounges Introduction

7.3.4 Delta Sky Club Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Delta Sky Club Recent Development

7.4 American Airlines

7.4.1 American Airlines Company Details

7.4.2 American Airlines Business Overview

7.4.3 American Airlines Airport Lounges Introduction

7.4.4 American Airlines Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 American Airlines Recent Development

7.5 United Airlines

7.5.1 United Airlines Company Details

7.5.2 United Airlines Business Overview

7.5.3 United Airlines Airport Lounges Introduction

7.5.4 United Airlines Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 United Airlines Recent Development

7.6 Chase Bank

7.6.1 Chase Bank Company Details

7.6.2 Chase Bank Business Overview

7.6.3 Chase Bank Airport Lounges Introduction

7.6.4 Chase Bank Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Chase Bank Recent Development

7.7 Air France

7.7.1 Air France Company Details

7.7.2 Air France Business Overview

7.7.3 Air France Airport Lounges Introduction

7.7.4 Air France Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Air France Recent Development

7.8 Priority Pass Limited

7.8.1 Priority Pass Limited Company Details

7.8.2 Priority Pass Limited Business Overview

7.8.3 Priority Pass Limited Airport Lounges Introduction

7.8.4 Priority Pass Limited Revenue in Airport Lounges Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Priority Pass Limited Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

