Uncategorized

Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Adoptive Cell Therapy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adoptive Cell Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

CAR-T

TCR-T

NK

TIL

Segment by Application

Lymphoma

Leukemia

By Company

Novartis

Juno

Kite

Adaptimmune

Fibrocell

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

BioTime

Vericel Corporation

Regeneus

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Cellectis

NantKwest

SorrentoTherapeutics

Bellicum

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CAR-T
1.2.3 TCR-T
1.2.4 NK
1.2.5 TIL
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lymphoma
1.3.3 Leukemia
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy Industry Trends
2.3.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Drivers
2.3.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Challenges
2.3.4 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Adoptive Cell Therapy Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Adoptive Cell Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, a

 

Similar Reports: Adoptive Cell Transfer Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Adoptive Cell Therapy Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type
 

