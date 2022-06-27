Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Adoptive Cell Therapy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adoptive Cell Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
CAR-T
TCR-T
NK
TIL
Segment by Application
Lymphoma
Leukemia
By Company
Novartis
Juno
Kite
Adaptimmune
Fibrocell
Lineage Cell Therapeutics
BioTime
Vericel Corporation
Regeneus
Anhui Anke Biotechnology
Cellectis
NantKwest
SorrentoTherapeutics
Bellicum
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CAR-T
1.2.3 TCR-T
1.2.4 NK
1.2.5 TIL
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lymphoma
1.3.3 Leukemia
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy Industry Trends
2.3.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Drivers
2.3.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Challenges
2.3.4 Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Adoptive Cell Therapy Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Adoptive Cell Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, a
