Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermal imaging driving assistant system is a system to help the driver in the driving process. When designed with a safe human-machine interface, they should increase car safety and more generally road safety.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Un-cooled Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System include Bosch, HELLA, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, Continental, Delphi, Denso and Gentex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Un-cooled Type
Cooled Type
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Light commercial vehicles
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
HELLA
Valeo
Aisin Seiki
Autoliv
Continental
Delphi
Denso
Gentex
Harman International
Hyundai Mobis
Magna
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Driving Assistant System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 T
