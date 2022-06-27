Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales Market Report 2021

The global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Others

The Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Toray Advanced Composites

Hexcel

SGL Group

BASF

SABIC

Topolocfrt

Covestro

PolyOne

Performance Composites

Evonik Industries

Composites Evolution

Table of content

1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Product Scope

1.2 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

1.3 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Sports & Leisure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber

