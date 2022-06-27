Self-propelled Trailer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The self-propelled trailer (SPT) is similar to a conventional trailer but with a motorized module on the front. The SPT is used to transport a load that is too big and too heavy for a truck or low loader. A self-propelled conventional trailer can carry loads up to 36 metric tons per axle line including its own weight. Standard SPTs are 3 meter wide. They can be moved on a normal flatbed truck.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-propelled Trailer in global, including the following market information:

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Self-propelled Trailer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self-propelled Trailer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self-propelled Trailer include Ascom SpA, BEIJING WOWJOINT MACHINERY, CIMOLAI TECHNOLOGY SpA, ENERPAC, Faymonville Distribution, Galtrailer – Ind?stria e Com?rcio, Lda, GH Cranes & Components, Goldhofer and Gruniverpal S.r.l., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self-propelled Trailer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric

Diesel

Other

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shipbuilding

Construction

Other

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self-propelled Trailer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self-propelled Trailer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self-propelled Trailer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Self-propelled Trailer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ascom SpA

BEIJING WOWJOINT MACHINERY

CIMOLAI TECHNOLOGY SpA

ENERPAC

Faymonville Distribution

Galtrailer – Ind?stria e Com?rcio, Lda

GH Cranes & Components

Goldhofer

Gruniverpal S.r.l.

GTA Maschinensysteme GmbH

Henan Perfect Handling Equipment

Henan Weihua Heavy Machinery

Husmann Maschinen- & Landmaschinenfabrik

Industrial Lift

ITS Europe

KOKS Group b.v.

Mammoet

MORELLO GIOVANNI S.r.l.

Ox Worldwide

RAYCO

Sarens Group

Shuttlelift

Tracta

ZHEJIANG HEJIAN HEAVY INDUSTRY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self-propelled Trailer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self-propelled Trailer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self-propelled Trailer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self-propelled Trailer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self-propelled Trailer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self-propelled Trailer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self-propelled Trailer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-propelled Trailer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-propelled Trailer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-propelled Trailer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-propelled Trailer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-propelled Trailer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

