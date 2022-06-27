Self-propelled Trailer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The self-propelled trailer (SPT) is similar to a conventional trailer but with a motorized module on the front. The SPT is used to transport a load that is too big and too heavy for a truck or low loader. A self-propelled conventional trailer can carry loads up to 36 metric tons per axle line including its own weight. Standard SPTs are 3 meter wide. They can be moved on a normal flatbed truck.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-propelled Trailer in global, including the following market information:
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Self-propelled Trailer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self-propelled Trailer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self-propelled Trailer include Ascom SpA, BEIJING WOWJOINT MACHINERY, CIMOLAI TECHNOLOGY SpA, ENERPAC, Faymonville Distribution, Galtrailer – Ind?stria e Com?rcio, Lda, GH Cranes & Components, Goldhofer and Gruniverpal S.r.l., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self-propelled Trailer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric
Diesel
Other
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shipbuilding
Construction
Other
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self-propelled Trailer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self-propelled Trailer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self-propelled Trailer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Self-propelled Trailer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ascom SpA
BEIJING WOWJOINT MACHINERY
CIMOLAI TECHNOLOGY SpA
ENERPAC
Faymonville Distribution
Galtrailer – Ind?stria e Com?rcio, Lda
GH Cranes & Components
Goldhofer
Gruniverpal S.r.l.
GTA Maschinensysteme GmbH
Henan Perfect Handling Equipment
Henan Weihua Heavy Machinery
Husmann Maschinen- & Landmaschinenfabrik
Industrial Lift
ITS Europe
KOKS Group b.v.
Mammoet
MORELLO GIOVANNI S.r.l.
Ox Worldwide
RAYCO
Sarens Group
Shuttlelift
Tracta
ZHEJIANG HEJIAN HEAVY INDUSTRY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self-propelled Trailer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self-propelled Trailer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self-propelled Trailer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self-propelled Trailer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self-propelled Trailer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self-propelled Trailer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self-propelled Trailer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self-propelled Trailer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self-propelled Trailer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-propelled Trailer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-propelled Trailer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-propelled Trailer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-propelled Trailer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-propelled Trailer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
