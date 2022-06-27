Car Digital Cockpit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The digital cockpit is a term used for digital experience within a car covering multiple screens, digital assistants and different means of input. In other words, a digital cockpit is a digital screen in place of a traditional instrument cluster. It can come in the form of multiscreen displays (digital instrument clusters that replace analog gauges behind the steering wheel), heads-up displays (instrument data for the driver that appears behind the windshield), infotainment systems or even copilot screens
Digital cockpits are also relevant to connected vehicles, and even autonomous vehicles (think full glass cockpits). A major part of using your connected car is understanding all the tools and apps at your disposal, but doing so can be overwhelming. To fully utilize your connected car, it needs to have a robust and well-designed digital cockpit to use all functionalities to its proposed potential.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Digital Cockpit in Global, including the following market information:
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Digital Cockpit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instrument Cluster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Digital Cockpit include Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion and Magneti Marelli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Car Digital Cockpit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Instrument Cluster
Infotainment & Telematics
HUD
Other
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Economic Passenger Cars
Mid-Price Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Digital Cockpit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Digital Cockpit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Valeo S.A.
DENSO Corporation
Continental
Visteon
Harman International
Alpine Electronics Inc
Clarion
Magneti Marelli
Desay SV
Yazaki Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc
Luxoft Holding, Inc
Synaptics Incorporated
Rightware
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Car Digital Cockpit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Car Digital Cockpit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Car Digital Cockpit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Car Digital Cockpit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Car Digital Cockpit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Digital Cockpit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Car Digital Cockpit Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Digital Cockpit Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Digital Cockpit Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Digital Cockpit Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Car Digital
