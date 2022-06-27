Car Digital Cockpit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The digital cockpit is a term used for digital experience within a car covering multiple screens, digital assistants and different means of input. In other words, a digital cockpit is a digital screen in place of a traditional instrument cluster. It can come in the form of multiscreen displays (digital instrument clusters that replace analog gauges behind the steering wheel), heads-up displays (instrument data for the driver that appears behind the windshield), infotainment systems or even copilot screens

Digital cockpits are also relevant to connected vehicles, and even autonomous vehicles (think full glass cockpits). A major part of using your connected car is understanding all the tools and apps at your disposal, but doing so can be overwhelming. To fully utilize your connected car, it needs to have a robust and well-designed digital cockpit to use all functionalities to its proposed potential.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Digital Cockpit in Global, including the following market information:

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Digital Cockpit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instrument Cluster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Digital Cockpit include Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Harman International, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion and Magneti Marelli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Digital Cockpit companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment & Telematics

HUD

Other

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Price Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Digital Cockpit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Digital Cockpit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Valeo S.A.

DENSO Corporation

Continental

Visteon

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc

Clarion

Magneti Marelli

Desay SV

Yazaki Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Rightware

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Car Digital Cockpit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Car Digital Cockpit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Car Digital Cockpit Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Car Digital Cockpit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Car Digital Cockpit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Car Digital Cockpit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Digital Cockpit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Car Digital Cockpit Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Digital Cockpit Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Digital Cockpit Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Digital Cockpit Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Car Digital

