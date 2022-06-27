Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Sales Market Report 2021
The global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Ferrous Metals
Non-ferrous Metals
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical
Industrial
Electrical & Electronics
Others
The Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
GKN
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hitachi Chemical
Fine Sinter
Miba AG
Porite
PMG Holding
AAM
Hoganas AB
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Burgess-Norton
Carpenter Technology
Diamet
Dongmu
Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
Weida
Table of content
1 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Overview
1.1 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Product Scope
1.2 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Ferrous Metals
1.2.3 Non-ferrous Metals
1.3 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Powder Metallurgy M
