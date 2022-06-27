Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Telematics is a method of monitoring a vehicle. By combining a GPS system with on-board diagnostics it's possible to record ? and map ? exactly where a car is and how fast it's traveling, and cross reference that with how a car is behaving internally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics in global, including the following market information:

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellular-Based OHV Telematics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics include CalAmp, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Intellicar Telematics, JCB, MiX Telematics, Omnitracs, ORBCOMM and Stoneridge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellular-Based OHV Telematics

Satellite-Based OHV Telematics

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Agriculture Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CalAmp

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Intellicar Telematics

JCB

MiX Telematics

Omnitracs

ORBCOMM

Stoneridge

Topcon Positioning Systems

Teletrac Navman

Trackunit

Verizon Connect

