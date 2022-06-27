Autonomous Vehicle Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Autonomous and connected vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks and the number of vehicle hacking and theft are increasing due to less awareness about the security solutions. The governments in the developed markets have developed vehicle security regulations to overcome the cyber threats, and thus, it has become a mandate for the companies to develop in-vehicle, cloud, and network-based security systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Vehicle Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autonomous Vehicle Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Application Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Vehicle Security include Toyota, Siemens, Cisco, Ford, Robert Bosch, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Cyber Security, ESCRYPT ? Embedded Security and Karamba Security and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Autonomous Vehicle Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Application Security
Network Security
Wireless Security
Cloud Security
Others
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Identity Access Management
Unified Thereat Management
IDS/IPS
Risk & Vulnerability Management
DDoS Mitigation
Anti-Malware
Data Loss Prevention
Others
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Autonomous Vehicle Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Autonomous Vehicle Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toyota
Siemens
Cisco
Ford
Robert Bosch
Argus Cyber Security
Arilou Cyber Security
ESCRYPT ? Embedded Security
Karamba Security
Secunet Security Networks AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autonomous Vehicle Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Vehicle Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Autonomous Vehicle Security Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Vehicle Security Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Vehicle Security Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Vehicle Secur
