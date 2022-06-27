Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Unmanned surface vehicles (USV) or autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) are vehicles that operate on the surface of the water (watercraft) without a crew.USVs are valuable in oceanography, as they are more capable than moored or drifting weather buoys, but far cheaper than the equivalent weather ships and research vessels, and more flexible than commercial-ship contributions. Wave gliders, in particular, harness wave energy for primary propulsion and, with solar cells to power their electronics, have months of marine persistence for both academic and naval applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Unmanned Surface Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Unmanned Surface Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Unmanned Surface Vehicles market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 250.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wave-Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Unmanned Surface Vehicles include Saildrone, Subsea Tech, Al Marakeb, ASV Global, Marine Tech (RSV), Liquid Robotics, Willow Garage, SimpleUnmanned, LLC and Universal Secure Applications OWL-MkII USV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Unmanned Surface Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wave-Powered
Propeller Driven
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oceanographic Research
Marine Environmental Protection
Rescue Drowner
Military Use
Others
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Unmanned Surface Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Unmanned Surface Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Unmanned Surface Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Unmanned Surface Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saildrone
Subsea Tech
Al Marakeb
ASV Global
Marine Tech (RSV)
Liquid Robotics
Willow Garage
SimpleUnmanned, LLC
Universal Secure Applications OWL-MkII USV
Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS)
Marine Advanced Research
Ocius Technology
Ocean Alpha
L3 ASV
MAP Marine Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Unmanned Surface Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Unmanned Surface Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unmanned Surface Vehicle
