Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online platforms have gained traction among the e-commerce automotive aftermarket participants for launching their product portfolio. The component manufacturers are continuously launching their products online via third party retailers including eBay and Amazon, or through their own channel. However, easy counterfeiting due to lack of efficient standardization of these e-commerce platforms may hamper the industry growth over the coming years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket in Global, including the following market information:

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-auto-parts-ecommerce-aftermarket-forecast-2022-2028-586

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Driveline & Powertrain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Advance Auto Parts, Auto Zone, Hyundai Mobis and Aisin Seiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Driveline & Powertrain

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

B2C

B2B

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Advance Auto Parts

Auto Zone

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Napa Auto Parts

Hella Group

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-auto-parts-ecommerce-aftermarket-forecast-2022-2028-586

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-auto-parts-ecommerce-aftermarket-forecast-2022-2028-586

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

