Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Online platforms have gained traction among the e-commerce automotive aftermarket participants for launching their product portfolio. The component manufacturers are continuously launching their products online via third party retailers including eBay and Amazon, or through their own channel. However, easy counterfeiting due to lack of efficient standardization of these e-commerce platforms may hamper the industry growth over the coming years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket in Global, including the following market information:
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Driveline & Powertrain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Advance Auto Parts, Auto Zone, Hyundai Mobis and Aisin Seiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Driveline & Powertrain
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
B2C
B2B
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Advance Auto Parts
Auto Zone
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Napa Auto Parts
Hella Group
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Companies
