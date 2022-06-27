Automotive Driving Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Driving Recorder in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Driving Recorder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Driving Recorder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Front Dash Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Driving Recorder include Blackview, First Scene, 360 (QIHU), Philips, Nextbase UK, PAPAGO, DOD, SAST and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Driving Recorder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Front Dash Cameras
Rear Dash Cameras
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blackview
First Scene
360 (QIHU)
Philips
Nextbase UK
PAPAGO
DOD
SAST
Garmin
DEC
Qrontech
REXing
HUNYDON
Kehan
JADO
Blackvue
DAZA
iTRONICS
Fine Digital
Cobra Electronics
Cansonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Driving Recorder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Driving Recorder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Driving Recorder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Driving Recorder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Driving Recorder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Driving Recorder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Driving Recorder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
