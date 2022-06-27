Automotive Driving Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Driving Recorder in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-driving-recorder-forecast-2022-2028-626

Global top five Automotive Driving Recorder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Driving Recorder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front Dash Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Driving Recorder include Blackview, First Scene, 360 (QIHU), Philips, Nextbase UK, PAPAGO, DOD, SAST and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Driving Recorder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Front Dash Cameras

Rear Dash Cameras

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Driving Recorder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blackview

First Scene

360 (QIHU)

Philips

Nextbase UK

PAPAGO

DOD

SAST

Garmin

DEC

Qrontech

REXing

HUNYDON

Kehan

JADO

Blackvue

DAZA

iTRONICS

Fine Digital

Cobra Electronics

Cansonic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-driving-recorder-forecast-2022-2028-626

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Driving Recorder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Driving Recorder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Driving Recorder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Driving Recorder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Driving Recorder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Driving Recorder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Driving Recorder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Driving Recorder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-driving-recorder-forecast-2022-2028-626

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Automotive Driving Recorder Market Size, Forecast to 2027

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Sales Market Report 2021

Global Automotive Driving Recorder Market Research Report 2021

