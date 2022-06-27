Remote Parking Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Parking Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Remote Parking Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Remote Parking Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Remote Parking Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Remote Parking Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
K Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Remote Parking Lock include ZKTeco, Park Master, Designated Parking Corp., Parking System, Livfuture Automation & Security, Shenzhen Huangchi, Hangzhou Guzhi, Guangzhou KinouWell Technology and Wuhan Xilite Commercial Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Remote Parking Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Remote Parking Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Parking Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
K Type
D Type
O Type
T Type
A Type
Global Remote Parking Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Parking Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Private Use
Global Remote Parking Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Parking Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Remote Parking Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Remote Parking Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Remote Parking Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Remote Parking Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZKTeco
Park Master
Designated Parking Corp.
Parking System
Livfuture Automation & Security
Shenzhen Huangchi
Hangzhou Guzhi
Guangzhou KinouWell Technology
Wuhan Xilite Commercial Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Remote Parking Lock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Remote Parking Lock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Remote Parking Lock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Remote Parking Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Remote Parking Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Remote Parking Lock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Remote Parking Lock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Remote Parking Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Remote Parking Lock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Remote Parking Lock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Remote Parking Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Parking Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Parking Lock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Parking Lock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Remote Parking Lock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Parking Lock Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Remote Parkin
