Aircraft Engine Starting System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Engine Starting System in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aircraft Engine Starting System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Engine Starting System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Starter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Engine Starting System include Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin, Safran, Thales, UTC, PMA and GE Aviation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Engine Starting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Starter
Air Starter
Combustion Starter
Hydraulic Starter
Other
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Engine Starting System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Engine Starting System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Engine Starting System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aircraft Engine Starting System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell International
Parker Hannifin
Safran
Thales
UTC
PMA
GE Aviation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Engine Starting System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Engine Starting System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Engine Starting System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Engine Starting System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Engine Starting System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Engine Starting
