Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3D Wheel Alignment Equipment Equipment Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment include Cormach, JohnBean, Hunter Engineering, Haweka Australia, Ravaglioli, Eagle Equipment, Sunrise Instruments, Shanghai Yecen Auto Technology and Hofmann TeSys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3D Wheel Alignment Equipment Equipment Equipment

CCD Wheel Alignment Equipment

Laser Wheel Alignment Equipment

Other

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cormach

JohnBean

Hunter Engineering

Haweka Australia

Ravaglioli

Eagle Equipment

Sunrise Instruments

Shanghai Yecen Auto Technology

Hofmann TeSys

Certek Group

Beissbarth

Chief Automotive Technologies

Manatec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Wheel Alignment Equipment Players in Globa

