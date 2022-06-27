Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Front Electrically Heated Windshield Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield include Pittsburgh Glass Works, NSG, Asahi Glass Co, Fuyao Group and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Front Electrically Heated Windshield
Rear Electrically Heated Windshield
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pittsburgh Glass Works
NSG
Asahi Glass Co
Fuyao Group
Saint-Gobain
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electrically Heated Windshield Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
