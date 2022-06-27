Smart Transport System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Transport System is an advanced application which aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Transport System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Transport System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Transport System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Advanced Traffic Management System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Transport System include Ricardo, EFKON AG, TOMtom International, Nuance Communications, Denso Corporation, Thales Group, Hitachi, Iteris and Lanner Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Transport System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Transport System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Transport System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Global Smart Transport System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Transport System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Global Smart Transport System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Transport System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Transport System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Transport System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ricardo

EFKON AG

TOMtom International

Nuance Communications

Denso Corporation

Thales Group

Hitachi

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Siemens

WS Atkins

Xerox

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Q-Free

Savari

Transcore

China ITS

ZTE

Cubic

Flir Systems

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Transport System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Transport System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Transport System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Transport System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Transport System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Transport System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Transport System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Transport System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Transport System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Transport System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transport System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Transport System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Transport System Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



