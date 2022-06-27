Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs market was valued at 2588.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3217.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Spark Plugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs include ACDelco Corporation, Autolite, Denso Auto Parts, NGK Spark Plugs, Robert Bosch GmbH, Champion Auto Parts, Federal-Mogul Powertrain, KLG Spark Plugs and Wellman. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Spark Plugs

Cold Spark Plugs

Metal Glow Plugs

Ceramic Glow Plugs

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACDelco Corporation

Autolite

Denso Auto Parts

NGK Spark Plugs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Champion Auto Parts

Federal-Mogul Powertrain

KLG Spark Plugs

Wellman

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spark Plu

