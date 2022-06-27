Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs market was valued at 2588.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3217.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Spark Plugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs include ACDelco Corporation, Autolite, Denso Auto Parts, NGK Spark Plugs, Robert Bosch GmbH, Champion Auto Parts, Federal-Mogul Powertrain, KLG Spark Plugs and Wellman. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Spark Plugs
Cold Spark Plugs
Metal Glow Plugs
Ceramic Glow Plugs
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACDelco Corporation
Autolite
Denso Auto Parts
NGK Spark Plugs
Robert Bosch GmbH
Champion Auto Parts
Federal-Mogul Powertrain
KLG Spark Plugs
Wellman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Companies
