Retail Savings and Investments in the United Kingdom – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Retail Savings and Investments in the United Kingdom – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Retail Savings & Investments in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The retail savings and investments market covers four non-life retail savings and investment products segments: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds.
– The UK retail savings and investments market had total investments of $2,817.3bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% between 2016 and 2020.
– The deposits segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total investments of $2,007.4bn, equivalent to 71.3% of the market's overall value.
– The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the UK retail savings and investments market, as a series of nationwide lockdowns and the enforced closure of businesses has placed a strain on the economy and weakened investor confidence.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the retail savings & investments market in the United Kingdom
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the retail savings & investments market in the United Kingdom
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail savings & investments market players? global operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom retail savings & investments market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
– What was the size of the United Kingdom retail savings & investments market by value in 2020?
– What will be the size of the United Kingdom retail savings & investments market in 2025?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom retail savings & investments market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up the United Kingdom's retail savings & investments market?
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market rivalry
1.6. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who were the most notable players in 2020?
7.2. What strategies do leading players follow?
7.3. What disruptors or challengers have changed the market in recent years?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. HSBC Holdings Plc
8.2. Lloyds Banking Group Plc
8.3. NatWest Group Plc
8.4. Barclays Plc
8.5. Monzo Bank Ltd
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/