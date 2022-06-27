Automotive Brake Pads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Pads in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Brake Pads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Brake Pads market was valued at 6763.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8462.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake Pads include Federal Mogul, BOSCH, TRW?ZF), Nisshinbo, MAT Holdings, ITT Corporation, ATE, Hoenywell and Acdelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Brake Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicles OEM Industry

Vehicles Aftermarket Industry

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Brake Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Brake Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Brake Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Brake Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Federal Mogul

BOSCH

TRW?ZF)

Nisshinbo

MAT Holdings

ITT Corporation

ATE

Hoenywell

Acdelco

Akebono

Delphi Automotive

BREMBO

Sangsin Brake

SAL-FER

ADVICS

FBK CORPORATIOIN

ICER

MK Kashiyama

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

Hawk Performance

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

Brake Parts Inc

ABS Friction

Meritor

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shandong xinyi

Double Link

Hunan BoYun

