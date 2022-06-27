Automotive Brake Pads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Pads in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Brake Pads companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Brake Pads market was valued at 6763.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8462.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake Pads include Federal Mogul, BOSCH, TRW?ZF), Nisshinbo, MAT Holdings, ITT Corporation, ATE, Hoenywell and Acdelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Brake Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads
Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads
Semi Metallic Brake Pads
Ceramic Brake Pads
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vehicles OEM Industry
Vehicles Aftermarket Industry
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Federal Mogul
BOSCH
TRW?ZF)
Nisshinbo
MAT Holdings
ITT Corporation
ATE
Hoenywell
Acdelco
Akebono
Delphi Automotive
BREMBO
Sangsin Brake
SAL-FER
ADVICS
FBK CORPORATIOIN
ICER
MK Kashiyama
Sumitomo
Hitachi Chemical
Hawk Performance
Fras-le
EBC Brakes
Brake Parts Inc
ABS Friction
Meritor
Shandong Gold Phoenix
Shandong xinyi
Double Link
Hunan BoYun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Brake Pads Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Brake Pads Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Brake Pads Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Brake Pads Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Brake Pads Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Brake Pads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Brake Pads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Brake Pads Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Brake Pads Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Brake Pads Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Brake Pads Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
