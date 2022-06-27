Automotive Oil Coolers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Oil Coolers in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Oil Coolers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Oil Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Duty Oil Coolers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Oil Coolers include Gallay, Hayden, Modine, TRD, Derale, AKG Thermal Systems, CalsonicKansei, VF engineering and T.RAD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Oil Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Duty Oil Coolers

Medium Duty Oil Coolers

Heavy Duty Oil Coolers

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Oil Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Oil Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Oil Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Oil Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gallay

Hayden

Modine

TRD

Derale

AKG Thermal Systems

CalsonicKansei

VF engineering

T.RAD

STM

Dorman

Mocal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Oil Coolers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Oil Coolers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Oil Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Oil Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Oil Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Oil Coolers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Oil Coolers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Oil Coolers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Oil Coolers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

