Automotive Tire Mold Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Tire Mold in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Tire Mold companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Tire Mold market was valued at 1717.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2150.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Segmented Molds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Tire Mold include Quality Mold, A-Z Formen-und Maschinenbau, HERBERT Maschinenbau, SAEHWA IMC, MK Technology, King Machine, Shinko Mold, SeYoung TMS and Himile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Tire Mold manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Segmented Molds

Two-Piece Molds

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PCR

TBR

OTR

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Tire Mold revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Tire Mold revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Tire Mold sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Tire Mold sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quality Mold

A-Z Formen-und Maschinenbau

HERBERT Maschinenbau

SAEHWA IMC

MK Technology

King Machine

Shinko Mold

SeYoung TMS

Himile

Greatoo

Anhui Wide Way Mould

Wantong

Anhui Mcgill Mould

Tianyang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Tire Mold Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Tire Mold Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Tire Mold Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Tire Mold Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Tire Mold Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Tire Mold Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Tire Mold Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Tire Mold Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Tire Mold Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Tire Mold Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Tire Mold Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Tire Mold Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Tire Mold Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Tire Mold Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Tire Mold Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

