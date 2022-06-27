EV Charging Port Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Charging Port Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EV Charging Port Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV Charging Port Equipment market was valued at 2453 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5886.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Charging Port Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV Charging Port Equipment include Tesla, CHAdeMO Association, Nari Technology, XJ Electric, MENNEKES, Phoenix Contact, Shenzhen Auto Motion Electric Power Equipment, Shanghai Xundao New Energy Technology and Shanghai Potevio and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EV Charging Port Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC Charging Port
DC Charging Port
Combined Charging Port
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tesla
CHAdeMO Association
Nari Technology
XJ Electric
MENNEKES
Phoenix Contact
Shenzhen Auto Motion Electric Power Equipment
Shanghai Xundao New Energy Technology
Shanghai Potevio
Suzhou Chilye Green Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EV Charging Port Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EV Charging Port Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EV Charging Port Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Charging Port Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EV Charging Port Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Port Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Charging Port Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Chargi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
EV Charging Port Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States EV Charging Port Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Sales Market Report 2021
Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Research Report 2021