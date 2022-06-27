EV Charging Port Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Charging Port Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EV Charging Port Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV Charging Port Equipment market was valued at 2453 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5886.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Charging Port Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV Charging Port Equipment include Tesla, CHAdeMO Association, Nari Technology, XJ Electric, MENNEKES, Phoenix Contact, Shenzhen Auto Motion Electric Power Equipment, Shanghai Xundao New Energy Technology and Shanghai Potevio and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV Charging Port Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Charging Port

DC Charging Port

Combined Charging Port

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EV Charging Port Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tesla

CHAdeMO Association

Nari Technology

XJ Electric

MENNEKES

Phoenix Contact

Shenzhen Auto Motion Electric Power Equipment

Shanghai Xundao New Energy Technology

Shanghai Potevio

Suzhou Chilye Green Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EV Charging Port Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EV Charging Port Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EV Charging Port Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EV Charging Port Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Charging Port Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EV Charging Port Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Charging Port Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Charging Port Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Chargi

