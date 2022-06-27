Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Audio and Infotainment in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Audio and Infotainment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Audio System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Audio and Infotainment include DENSO, Harman, Continental, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Delphi, Visteon and Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Audio and Infotainment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Audio System
Infotainment System
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DENSO
Harman
Continental
Pioneer
Alpine Electronics
Clarion
Delphi
Visteon
Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics
Panasonic Automotive Systems
Fujitsu Ten
Aisin Seiki
Foryou
Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment
Mobis
Suzhou Sonavox Electronics
Coagent
Shenzhen Baoling Electronic
JVC Kenwood
Blaupunkt
Bose
Garmin
Desay SV Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Audio and Infotainment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
