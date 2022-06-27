Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Audio and Infotainment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Audio and Infotainment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Audio System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Audio and Infotainment include DENSO, Harman, Continental, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Delphi, Visteon and Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Audio and Infotainment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Audio System

Infotainment System

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Audio and Infotainment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DENSO

Harman

Continental

Pioneer

Alpine Electronics

Clarion

Delphi

Visteon

Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics

Panasonic Automotive Systems

Fujitsu Ten

Aisin Seiki

Foryou

Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment

Mobis

Suzhou Sonavox Electronics

Coagent

Shenzhen Baoling Electronic

JVC Kenwood

Blaupunkt

Bose

Garmin

Desay SV Automotive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Audio and Infotainment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

