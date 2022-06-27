Container Vessels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Container Vessels in global, including the following market information:
Global Container Vessels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Container Vessels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Container Vessels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Container Vessels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultra Large Container Vessel ?Above 14500TEU? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Container Vessels include Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, DSME, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Dalian Shipbuilding and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Container Vessels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Container Vessels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Container Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultra Large Container Vessel ?Above 14500TEU?
New Panamax?10000?14500TEU?
Post-Panamax?5100?10000TEU?
Panamax(3000 ? 5100?
Feedermax(2000 ? 3000TEU?
Feeder?1000 ? 2000TEU?
Small Feeder?Up to 1000TEU?
Global Container Vessels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Container Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ocean Shipping
Inland Water Shipping
Global Container Vessels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Container Vessels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Container Vessels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Container Vessels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Container Vessels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Container Vessels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Samsung Heavy Industries
DSME
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Dalian Shipbuilding
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
Cargotec Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Container Vessels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Container Vessels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Container Vessels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Container Vessels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Container Vessels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Container Vessels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Container Vessels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Container Vessels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Container Vessels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Container Vessels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Container Vessels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Container Vessels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Container Vessels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Vessels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Container Vessels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Vessels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Container Vessels Market Size Markets, 2021 &
