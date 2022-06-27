Outdoor Paving Materials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Outdoor Paving Materials market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Paving Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Paving Materials market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Outdoor Paving Materials Market Segment by Type

Asphalt

Concrete

Stones

Bricks

Outdoor Paving Materials Market Segment by Application

Transportation

Residential

Commercial

Other

The report on the Outdoor Paving Materials market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CRH

Coco Group

Boral

Brampton Brick

The Miller Group

Unique Paving Materials Corporation

Basalite Concrete Products

Belgard

Beaver Valley Stone Ltd

Techo-Bloc Inc.

Lafarge

Martin Marietta

Summit

ExxonMobil

NICHIREKI CO., LTD.

SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD.

CEMEX

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Paving Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Paving Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Paving Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Paving Materials with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Paving Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Outdoor Paving Materials companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Paving Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Paving Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Paving Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor Paving Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor Paving Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor Paving Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Paving Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Paving Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor Paving Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor Paving Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Paving Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Paving Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CRH

7.1.1 CRH Corporation Information

7.1.2 CRH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CRH Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CRH Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 CRH Recent Development

7.2 Coco Group

7.2.1 Coco Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coco Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coco Group Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coco Group Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Coco Group Recent Development

7.3 Boral

7.3.1 Boral Corporation Information

7.3.2 Boral Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Boral Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Boral Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Boral Recent Development

7.4 Brampton Brick

7.4.1 Brampton Brick Corporation Information

7.4.2 Brampton Brick Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Brampton Brick Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Brampton Brick Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Brampton Brick Recent Development

7.5 The Miller Group

7.5.1 The Miller Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 The Miller Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 The Miller Group Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 The Miller Group Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 The Miller Group Recent Development

7.6 Unique Paving Materials Corporation

7.6.1 Unique Paving Materials Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Unique Paving Materials Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Unique Paving Materials Corporation Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Unique Paving Materials Corporation Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 Unique Paving Materials Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Basalite Concrete Products

7.7.1 Basalite Concrete Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Basalite Concrete Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Basalite Concrete Products Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Basalite Concrete Products Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Basalite Concrete Products Recent Development

7.8 Belgard

7.8.1 Belgard Corporation Information

7.8.2 Belgard Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Belgard Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Belgard Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 Belgard Recent Development

7.9 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd

7.9.1 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 Beaver Valley Stone Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Techo-Bloc Inc.

7.10.1 Techo-Bloc Inc. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Techo-Bloc Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Techo-Bloc Inc. Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Techo-Bloc Inc. Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.10.5 Techo-Bloc Inc. Recent Development

7.11 Lafarge

7.11.1 Lafarge Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lafarge Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lafarge Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lafarge Outdoor Paving Materials Products Offered

7.11.5 Lafarge Recent Development

7.12 Martin Marietta

7.12.1 Martin Marietta Corporation Information

7.12.2 Martin Marietta Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Martin Marietta Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Martin Marietta Products Offered

7.12.5 Martin Marietta Recent Development

7.13 Summit

7.13.1 Summit Corporation Information

7.13.2 Summit Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Summit Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Summit Products Offered

7.13.5 Summit Recent Development

7.14 ExxonMobil

7.14.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.14.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ExxonMobil Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

7.14.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.15 NICHIREKI CO., LTD.

7.15.1 NICHIREKI CO., LTD. Corporation Information

7.15.2 NICHIREKI CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 NICHIREKI CO., LTD. Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 NICHIREKI CO., LTD. Products Offered

7.15.5 NICHIREKI CO., LTD. Recent Development

7.16 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

7.16.1 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.16.2 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Products Offered

7.16.5 SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Recent Development

7.17 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD.

7.17.1 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD. Corporation Information

7.17.2 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD. Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD. Products Offered

7.17.5 MINO CERAMIC CO., LTD. Recent Development

7.18 CEMEX

7.18.1 CEMEX Corporation Information

7.18.2 CEMEX Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 CEMEX Outdoor Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 CEMEX Products Offered

7.18.5 CEMEX Recent Development

