Emergency Locator Transmitters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Locator Transmitters in global, including the following market information:

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Emergency Locator Transmitters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emergency Locator Transmitters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Fixed ELT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emergency Locator Transmitters include MC MURDO GROUP, ELTA, Astronics Corporation, Gables Engineering and HR Smith, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emergency Locator Transmitters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Fixed ELT

Automatic Portable ELT

Automatic Deployable ELT

Survival ELT

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Aircrafts

Civil Aircrafts

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emergency Locator Transmitters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emergency Locator Transmitters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Emergency Locator Transmitters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Emergency Locator Transmitters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MC MURDO GROUP

ELTA

Astronics Corporation

Gables Engineering

HR Smith

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Emergency Locator Transmitters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Emergency Locator Transmitters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Locator Transmitters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Locator Transmitters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Locator Transmitters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Locator Transmitters Compani

