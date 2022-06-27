Aircraft Antennas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Antennas in global, including the following market information:
Global Aircraft Antennas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aircraft Antennas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Aircraft Antennas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aircraft Antennas market was valued at 243.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 547.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
VHF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Antennas include COBHAM, AZIMUT JSC, BendixKing, MC MURDO GROUP and Dayton-Granger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aircraft Antennas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aircraft Antennas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aircraft Antennas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
VHF
GPS
DME
LOC
VOR
ELT
Other
Global Aircraft Antennas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aircraft Antennas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military Aircrafts
Civil Aircrafts
Global Aircraft Antennas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aircraft Antennas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aircraft Antennas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aircraft Antennas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aircraft Antennas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Aircraft Antennas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
COBHAM
AZIMUT JSC
BendixKing
MC MURDO GROUP
Dayton-Granger
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aircraft Antennas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aircraft Antennas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aircraft Antennas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aircraft Antennas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aircraft Antennas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aircraft Antennas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aircraft Antennas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aircraft Antennas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aircraft Antennas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aircraft Antennas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aircraft Antennas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Antennas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Antennas Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Antennas Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Antennas Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Antennas Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aircraft Antennas Market Size Markets, 2021 &
