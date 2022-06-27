Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/363064/energy-recovery-ventilator-erv-units

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Segment by Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

The report on the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Östberg

Panasonic

Daikin Industries

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Broan-NuTone

Honeywell

Trane

Lennox International

Mitsubishi Electric

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Nortek

FUJITSU

FläktGroup

Systemair

Aldes

Volution

Genuit Group

Greenheck

Renewaire

Munters

Heatex Ab

Airxchange Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Product Introduction

1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Industry Trends

1.5.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Drivers

1.5.3 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Challenges

1.5.4 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units in 2021

4.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Östberg

7.1.1 Östberg Corporation Information

7.1.2 Östberg Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Östberg Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Östberg Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.1.5 Östberg Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Panasonic Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 Daikin Industries

7.3.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Daikin Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.3.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

7.4 Carrier (United Technologies)

7.4.1 Carrier (United Technologies) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Carrier (United Technologies) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.4.5 Carrier (United Technologies) Recent Development

7.5 Johnson Controls

7.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Johnson Controls Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Johnson Controls Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.6 Broan-NuTone

7.6.1 Broan-NuTone Corporation Information

7.6.2 Broan-NuTone Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Broan-NuTone Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Broan-NuTone Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.6.5 Broan-NuTone Recent Development

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Honeywell Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.8 Trane

7.8.1 Trane Corporation Information

7.8.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Trane Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Trane Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.8.5 Trane Recent Development

7.9 Lennox International

7.9.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lennox International Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lennox International Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.9.5 Lennox International Recent Development

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.11 Zehnder

7.11.1 Zehnder Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zehnder Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Products Offered

7.11.5 Zehnder Recent Development

7.12 LG Electronics

7.12.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 LG Electronics Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 LG Electronics Products Offered

7.12.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

7.13 Nortek

7.13.1 Nortek Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nortek Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nortek Products Offered

7.13.5 Nortek Recent Development

7.14 FUJITSU

7.14.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information

7.14.2 FUJITSU Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 FUJITSU Products Offered

7.14.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

7.15 FläktGroup

7.15.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

7.15.2 FläktGroup Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 FläktGroup Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 FläktGroup Products Offered

7.15.5 FläktGroup Recent Development

7.16 Systemair

7.16.1 Systemair Corporation Information

7.16.2 Systemair Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Systemair Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Systemair Products Offered

7.16.5 Systemair Recent Development

7.17 Aldes

7.17.1 Aldes Corporation Information

7.17.2 Aldes Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Aldes Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Aldes Products Offered

7.17.5 Aldes Recent Development

7.18 Volution

7.18.1 Volution Corporation Information

7.18.2 Volution Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Volution Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Volution Products Offered

7.18.5 Volution Recent Development

7.19 Genuit Group

7.19.1 Genuit Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Genuit Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Genuit Group Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Genuit Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Genuit Group Recent Development

7.20 Greenheck

7.20.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

7.20.2 Greenheck Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Greenheck Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Greenheck Products Offered

7.20.5 Greenheck Recent Development

7.21 Renewaire

7.21.1 Renewaire Corporation Information

7.21.2 Renewaire Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Renewaire Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Renewaire Products Offered

7.21.5 Renewaire Recent Development

7.22 Munters

7.22.1 Munters Corporation Information

7.22.2 Munters Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Munters Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Munters Products Offered

7.22.5 Munters Recent Development

7.23 Heatex Ab

7.23.1 Heatex Ab Corporation Information

7.23.2 Heatex Ab Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Heatex Ab Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Heatex Ab Products Offered

7.23.5 Heatex Ab Recent Development

7.24 Airxchange Inc.

7.24.1 Airxchange Inc. Corporation Information

7.24.2 Airxchange Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Airxchange Inc. Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Airxchange Inc. Products Offered

7.24.5 Airxchange Inc. Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/363064/energy-recovery-ventilator-erv-units

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States