BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Segment by Type

Ku Band

Ka Band

Q/V-Band

BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Segment by Application

Government & Defense

Commercial

The report on the BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Communications & Power Industries (CPI)

Comtech

Narda-MITEQ

General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies

Kratos

Wavestream (Gilat)

Norsat (Hytera)

Amplus

Advantech Wireless (Baylin)

Agilis (ST Electronics)

Mission Microwave

Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom)

ND SatCom

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Product Introduction

1.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Industry Trends

1.5.2 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Drivers

1.5.3 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Challenges

1.5.4 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) in 2021

4.2.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Communications & Power Industries (CPI)

7.1.1 Communications & Power Industries (CPI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Communications & Power Industries (CPI) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Communications & Power Industries (CPI) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Communications & Power Industries (CPI) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.1.5 Communications & Power Industries (CPI) Recent Development

7.2 Comtech

7.2.1 Comtech Corporation Information

7.2.2 Comtech Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Comtech BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Comtech BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.2.5 Comtech Recent Development

7.3 Narda-MITEQ

7.3.1 Narda-MITEQ Corporation Information

7.3.2 Narda-MITEQ Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Narda-MITEQ BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Narda-MITEQ BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.3.5 Narda-MITEQ Recent Development

7.4 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies

7.4.1 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.4.5 General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies Recent Development

7.5 Kratos

7.5.1 Kratos Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kratos Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kratos BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kratos BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.5.5 Kratos Recent Development

7.6 Wavestream (Gilat)

7.6.1 Wavestream (Gilat) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wavestream (Gilat) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Wavestream (Gilat) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wavestream (Gilat) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.6.5 Wavestream (Gilat) Recent Development

7.7 Norsat (Hytera)

7.7.1 Norsat (Hytera) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Norsat (Hytera) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Norsat (Hytera) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Norsat (Hytera) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.7.5 Norsat (Hytera) Recent Development

7.8 Amplus

7.8.1 Amplus Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amplus Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Amplus BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Amplus BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.8.5 Amplus Recent Development

7.9 Advantech Wireless (Baylin)

7.9.1 Advantech Wireless (Baylin) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Advantech Wireless (Baylin) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Advantech Wireless (Baylin) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Advantech Wireless (Baylin) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.9.5 Advantech Wireless (Baylin) Recent Development

7.10 Agilis (ST Electronics)

7.10.1 Agilis (ST Electronics) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Agilis (ST Electronics) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Agilis (ST Electronics) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Agilis (ST Electronics) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.10.5 Agilis (ST Electronics) Recent Development

7.11 Mission Microwave

7.11.1 Mission Microwave Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mission Microwave Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mission Microwave BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mission Microwave BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Products Offered

7.11.5 Mission Microwave Recent Development

7.12 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom)

7.12.1 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom) BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom) Products Offered

7.12.5 Spacepath Communications (Stellar Satcom) Recent Development

7.13 ND SatCom

7.13.1 ND SatCom Corporation Information

7.13.2 ND SatCom Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ND SatCom BUC (Ku, Ka, Q/V Band) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ND SatCom Products Offered

7.13.5 ND SatCom Recent Development

