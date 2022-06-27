New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
NEV taxis are new energy vehicles used as taxis.Compared to other regular gasoline or diesel taxis on city streets, NEV taxis reduce air pollution and require low maintenance and operation costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi in global, including the following market information:
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi companies in 2021 (%)
The global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market was valued at 362.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1286 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Vehicle Level Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi include Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BYD Auto Co., Volkswagen Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Vehicle Level
Entry
Mid-level
Premium
by Vehicle Type
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
by Range Type
Intercity
Intra-city
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Company Owned
Individually Owned
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daimler AG
AB Volvo
BYD Auto Co.
Volkswagen Group
Mahindra and Mahindra
Toyota Motor Corporation
BMW AG
Ford Motor Company
Honda Motor Co.
TATA Motors
Nissan Motor Corporation
General Motors Company
Hyundai Motor Company
London Electric Vehicle Company
Tesla
JAC Motors
Changan Automobile
Beijing Automotive Industry Holding (BAIC)
Dongfeng Motor Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Overall Market Size
2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Sales by Companies
3.5 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies
3.8
