Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrical Temperature Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors include Analog Devices, Continental AG, Melexis NV, Delphi Automotive, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies, STMicroelectronics and Sensirion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electrical Temperature Sensors
Resistive Temperature Sensors
Capacitive Humidity Sensors
Resistive Humidity Sensors
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Powertrain
Body Electronics
Alternative Fuel Vehicle
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Analog Devices
Continental AG
Melexis NV
Delphi Automotive
Honeywell International
NXP Semiconductors
Sensata Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Sensirion
Robert Bosch
Texas Insstruments Incorporated
Freescale Semiconductor AG
ABB Ltd
General Electric
Kongsberg Gruppen
Emerson Electric Company
Infineon Technologies AG
TDK Corporation
TE Connectivity
Amphenol Advanced Sensors Germany GmbH
Panasonic Corporation
QTI Sensing Solutions
Murata Corporation
Omron
Humirel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Product Ty
