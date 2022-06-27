Automated Plate Readers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Plate Readers in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Plate Readers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Plate Readers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Plate Readers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Plate Readers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absorbance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Plate Readers include Thermo Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Beckton Dickinson, Synchron Lab, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell and Roche Holding Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Plate Readers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Plate Readers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Plate Readers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Absorbance
Fluorescence
Luminescence
Time-Resolved Fluorescence
Fluorescence Polarization
Light Scattering
Global Automated Plate Readers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Plate Readers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology Industry
Academic Research Institutions
Aeronautics and Astronautics
Games and Entertainment
Others
Global Automated Plate Readers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Plate Readers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Plate Readers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Plate Readers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Plate Readers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Plate Readers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Scientific
Danaher
Hudson Robotics
Beckton Dickinson
Synchron Lab
Agilent Technologies
Siemens Healthcare
Honeywell
Roche Holding Ag
BioRad
Tecan Group
PerkinElmer
Eppendorf Ag
Shimadzu
Aurora Biomed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Plate Readers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Plate Readers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Plate Readers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Plate Readers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Plate Readers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Plate Readers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Plate Readers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Plate Readers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Plate Readers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Plate Readers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Plate Readers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Plate Readers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Plate Readers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Plate Readers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Plate Readers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Plate Readers Companies
4 Sights by Product
