Automotive Steering Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Steering Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Steering Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Steering Sensors market was valued at 19050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contacting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Steering Sensors include BEI Sensors, Bourns, Inc., Continental AG, Danfoss, De Amertek Corporation, Future Electronics, Guttersberg Consulting GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Steering Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Contacting
Magnetic
Others
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Monitoring Systems
Torque and Angle Sensors
Intelligent Multifunctional Sensor Systems
Position Sensors
Others
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BEI Sensors
Bourns, Inc.
Continental AG
Danfoss
De Amertek Corporation
Future Electronics
Guttersberg Consulting GmbH
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
Honeywell
Mountz Incorporated
Moving Magnet Technologies SA
MTS Systems Corporation
Novotechnik U.S., Inc
Sensor Developments Inc
SSI Technologies, Inc
Joyson Safety Systems
TE Connectivity Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Steering Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Steering Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Steering Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Steering Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Steering Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Steering Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Steering Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
