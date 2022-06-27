Automotive Steering Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Steering Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-steering-sensors-2022-2028-86

Global top five Automotive Steering Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Steering Sensors market was valued at 19050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contacting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Steering Sensors include BEI Sensors, Bourns, Inc., Continental AG, Danfoss, De Amertek Corporation, Future Electronics, Guttersberg Consulting GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Steering Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contacting

Magnetic

Others

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Monitoring Systems

Torque and Angle Sensors

Intelligent Multifunctional Sensor Systems

Position Sensors

Others

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Steering Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BEI Sensors

Bourns, Inc.

Continental AG

Danfoss

De Amertek Corporation

Future Electronics

Guttersberg Consulting GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Honeywell

Mountz Incorporated

Moving Magnet Technologies SA

MTS Systems Corporation

Novotechnik U.S., Inc

Sensor Developments Inc

SSI Technologies, Inc

Joyson Safety Systems

TE Connectivity Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-steering-sensors-2022-2028-86

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Steering Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Steering Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Steering Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Steering Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Steering Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Steering Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Steering Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Steering Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-automotive-steering-sensors-2022-2028-86

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Steering Sensors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Automotive Steering Sensors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

