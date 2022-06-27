ABS Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ABS Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global ABS Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ABS Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ABS Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global ABS Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hall Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ABS Sensor include Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, Bosch, NGK Spark Plug, Inzi Controls, Hyundai Kefico, Mitsubishi and Gems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ABS Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ABS Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ABS Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hall Type
Magnetic Electric Type
Global ABS Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ABS Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global ABS Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ABS Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ABS Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ABS Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ABS Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ABS Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental AG
Delphi
Denso
Bosch
NGK Spark Plug
Inzi Controls
Hyundai Kefico
Mitsubishi
Gems
Sensata
Weichai
Yuchai
Ampron
Dongfeng
Jucsan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ABS Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ABS Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ABS Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ABS Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ABS Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ABS Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ABS Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ABS Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ABS Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ABS Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ABS Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABS Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ABS Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ABS Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Sensor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ABS Sensor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hall Type
4.1.3 Magnetic Electric Type
4.2 By Type – Global ABS Sensor Revenue & For
