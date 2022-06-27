Brake Linings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brake Linings in global, including the following market information:
Global Brake Linings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brake Linings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Brake Linings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brake Linings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Moulded Brake Linings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brake Linings include TMD Friction, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), MAT Holdings, Meritor, Japan Brake Industrial, Nsshnbo, Fuji Brake, Bendix and Sangsin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brake Linings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brake Linings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Moulded Brake Linings
Woven Brake Linings
Global Brake Linings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vehicles OEM Industry
Vehicles Aftermarket Industry
Global Brake Linings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brake Linings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brake Linings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brake Linings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Brake Linings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TMD Friction
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
MAT Holdings
Meritor
Japan Brake Industrial
Nsshnbo
Fuji Brake
Bendix
Sangsin
ICER
Marathon Brake System
EBC
Fras-le
AISIN SEIKI
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
Brembo S.p.A.
Continental AG
General Motors
SGL Group
Xinyi
Foryou Corporation
Feilong
Zhongcheng
Kaishuo
Huahua
Shenli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brake Linings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brake Linings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brake Linings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brake Linings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brake Linings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brake Linings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brake Linings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brake Linings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brake Linings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brake Linings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brake Linings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brake Linings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brake Linings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Linings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brake Linings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Linings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Brake Linings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Moulded Brake Linings
4.1.3 Woven Brak
