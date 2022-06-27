Automotive Brake Linings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Linings in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Brake Linings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Brake Linings market was valued at 1041 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1236.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Moulded Brake Linings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake Linings include TMD Friction, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), MAT Holdings, Meritor, Japan Brake Industrial, Nsshnbo, Fuji Brake, Bendix and Sangsin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Brake Linings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Moulded Brake Linings

Woven Brake Linings

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicles OEM Industry

Vehicles Aftermarket Industry

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Brake Linings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Brake Linings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Brake Linings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Brake Linings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TMD Friction

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

MAT Holdings

Meritor

Japan Brake Industrial

Nsshnbo

Fuji Brake

Bendix

Sangsin

ICER

Marathon Brake System

EBC

Fras-le

AISIN SEIKI

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo S.p.A.

Continental AG

General Motors

SGL Group

Xinyi

Foryou Corporation

Feilong

Zhongcheng

Kaishuo

Huahua

Shenli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Brake Linings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Brake Linings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Brake Linings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Brake Linings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Brake Linings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Brake Linings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Brake Linings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Brake Linings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Brake Linings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Brake Linings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Brake Linings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Brake Linings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Brake Linings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Brake Linings Companies

4 S

