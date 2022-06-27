Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brake Pads & Brake Linings in global, including the following market information:

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brake Pads & Brake Linings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brake Pads & Brake Linings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brake Pads & Brake Linings include ITT Corporation, ATE, Hoenywell, Acdelco, Delphi Automotive, BREMBO, SAL-FER, ADVICS and FBK CORPORATIOIN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brake Pads & Brake Linings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drum

Disc

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicles OEM Industry

Vehicles Aftermarket Industry

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brake Pads & Brake Linings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brake Pads & Brake Linings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brake Pads & Brake Linings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brake Pads & Brake Linings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITT Corporation

ATE

Hoenywell

Acdelco

Delphi Automotive

BREMBO

SAL-FER

ADVICS

FBK CORPORATIOIN

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo S.p.A.

Continental AG

General Motors

Ranbro Brakes

Brakewel

TMD Friction

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

MAT Holdings

Meritor

Japan Brake Industrial

Nsshnbo

Fuji Brake

Bendix

Sangsin

ICER

Marathon Brake System

EBC

Fras-le

AISIN SEIKI

SGL Group

Rane Brake Lining

ASK Automotive

Sundaram Brake Lining

Brakes India

Xinyi

Foryou Corporation

Feilong

Zhongcheng

Kaishuo

Huahua

Shenli

Federal Mogul

BOSCH

TRW?ZF)

Nisshinbo Group Company

Automotive Axles

Hindustan Composites

Allied-Nippon

Makino

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brake Pads & Brake Linings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brake Pads & Brake Linings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brake Pads & Brake Linings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brake Pads & Brake Linings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Pads & Brake Linings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brake Pads & Brake Linings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Pad

