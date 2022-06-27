Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brake Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings include ITT Corporation, ATE, Hoenywell, Acdelco, Delphi Automotive, BREMBO, SAL-FER, ADVICS and FBK CORPORATIOIN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
Brake Linings
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cars
SUV
PickupTrucks
Commercial Vehicle
Two-Wheeler
Three-Wheeler
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITT Corporation
ATE
Hoenywell
Acdelco
Delphi Automotive
BREMBO
SAL-FER
ADVICS
FBK CORPORATIOIN
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
Brembo S.p.A.
Continental AG
General Motors
Ranbro Brakes
Brakewel
TMD Friction
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
MAT Holdings
Meritor
Japan Brake Industrial
Nsshnbo
Fuji Brake
Bendix
Sangsin
ICER
Marathon Brake System
EBC
Fras-le
AISIN SEIKI
SGL Group
Rane Brake Lining
ASK Automotive
Sundaram Brake Lining
Brakes India
Xinyi
Foryou Corporation
Feilong
Zhongcheng
Kaishuo
Huahua
Shenli
Federal Mogul
BOSCH
TRW?ZF)
Nisshinbo Group Company
Automotive Axles
Hindustan Composites
Allied-Nippon
Makino
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Brake Pads,Shoes and Linings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Bra
