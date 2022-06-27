Automotive Transmission Bearings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Transmission Bearings in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Transmission Bearings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Transmission Bearings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AT Bearings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Transmission Bearings include NSK, Schaeffler, NTN Bearing, SKF, Honeywell, BorgWarner, Timken, JTEKT and Zollern Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Transmission Bearings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AT Bearings

Friction Plates

Clutches

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Transmission Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Transmission Bearings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Transmission Bearings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Transmission Bearings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Transmission Bearings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NSK

Schaeffler

NTN Bearing

SKF

Honeywell

BorgWarner

Timken

JTEKT

Zollern Company

