High Purity P-xylene Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Purity P-xylene market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity P-xylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Purity P-xylene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Purity

0.98

98%-99%

>99%

Segment by Finished Product

Benzoic

Isophthalic

Tetraphillic Acids

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Glentham Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

AN PharmaTech

King Scientific

CambridgeChem

Boc Sciences

Labseeker

Angene Chemical

Achemica

IS Chemical Technology

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Molepedia

MolCore

VladaChem

AAA Chemistry

Aromsyn catalogue

AKos Consulting & Solutions

Amadis Chemical

Biosynth

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Purity P-xylene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Purity P-xylene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Purity P-xylene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Purity P-xylene with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Purity P-xylene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Purity P-xylene companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity P-xylene Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Purity P-xylene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Purity P-xylene in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Purity P-xylene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Purity P-xylene Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Purity P-xylene Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Purity P-xylene Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Purity P-xylene Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Purity P-xylene Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Purity

2.1 High Purity P-xylene Market Segment by Purity

2.1.1 0.98

2.1.2 98%-99%

2.1.3 >99%

2.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Purity

2.2.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Purity

2.3.1 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Finished Product

3.1 High Purity P-xylene Market Segment by Finished Product

3.1.1 Benzoic

3.1.2 Isophthalic

3.1.3 Tetraphillic Acids

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Finished Product

3.2.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value, by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume, by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Finished Product

3.3.1 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value, by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume, by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Finished Product (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Purity P-xylene Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Purity P-xylene Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Purity P-xylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Purity P-xylene Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Purity P-xylene in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Purity P-xylene Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Purity P-xylene Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Purity P-xylene Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Purity P-xylene Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Purity P-xylene Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Purity P-xylene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Purity P-xylene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Purity P-xylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Purity P-xylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity P-xylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity P-xylene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Purity P-xylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Purity P-xylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Purity P-xylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Purity P-xylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity P-xylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity P-xylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Glentham Life Sciences

7.1.1 Glentham Life Sciences Corporation Information

7.1.2 Glentham Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Glentham Life Sciences High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Glentham Life Sciences High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.1.5 Glentham Life Sciences Recent Development

7.2 MP Biomedicals

7.2.1 MP Biomedicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 MP Biomedicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MP Biomedicals High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MP Biomedicals High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.2.5 MP Biomedicals Recent Development

7.3 AN PharmaTech

7.3.1 AN PharmaTech Corporation Information

7.3.2 AN PharmaTech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AN PharmaTech High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AN PharmaTech High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.3.5 AN PharmaTech Recent Development

7.4 King Scientific

7.4.1 King Scientific Corporation Information

7.4.2 King Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 King Scientific High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 King Scientific High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.4.5 King Scientific Recent Development

7.5 CambridgeChem

7.5.1 CambridgeChem Corporation Information

7.5.2 CambridgeChem Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CambridgeChem High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CambridgeChem High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.5.5 CambridgeChem Recent Development

7.6 Boc Sciences

7.6.1 Boc Sciences Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boc Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Boc Sciences High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Boc Sciences High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.6.5 Boc Sciences Recent Development

7.7 Labseeker

7.7.1 Labseeker Corporation Information

7.7.2 Labseeker Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Labseeker High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Labseeker High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.7.5 Labseeker Recent Development

7.8 Angene Chemical

7.8.1 Angene Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Angene Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Angene Chemical High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Angene Chemical High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.8.5 Angene Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Achemica

7.9.1 Achemica Corporation Information

7.9.2 Achemica Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Achemica High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Achemica High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.9.5 Achemica Recent Development

7.10 IS Chemical Technology

7.10.1 IS Chemical Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 IS Chemical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IS Chemical Technology High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IS Chemical Technology High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.10.5 IS Chemical Technology Recent Development

7.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry

7.11.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry High Purity P-xylene Products Offered

7.11.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry Recent Development

7.12 Molepedia

7.12.1 Molepedia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Molepedia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Molepedia High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Molepedia Products Offered

7.12.5 Molepedia Recent Development

7.13 MolCore

7.13.1 MolCore Corporation Information

7.13.2 MolCore Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MolCore High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MolCore Products Offered

7.13.5 MolCore Recent Development

7.14 VladaChem

7.14.1 VladaChem Corporation Information

7.14.2 VladaChem Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 VladaChem High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 VladaChem Products Offered

7.14.5 VladaChem Recent Development

7.15 AAA Chemistry

7.15.1 AAA Chemistry Corporation Information

7.15.2 AAA Chemistry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 AAA Chemistry High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 AAA Chemistry Products Offered

7.15.5 AAA Chemistry Recent Development

7.16 Aromsyn catalogue

7.16.1 Aromsyn catalogue Corporation Information

7.16.2 Aromsyn catalogue Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Aromsyn catalogue High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Aromsyn catalogue Products Offered

7.16.5 Aromsyn catalogue Recent Development

7.17 AKos Consulting & Solutions

7.17.1 AKos Consulting & Solutions Corporation Information

7.17.2 AKos Consulting & Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AKos Consulting & Solutions High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AKos Consulting & Solutions Products Offered

7.17.5 AKos Consulting & Solutions Recent Development

7.18 Amadis Chemical

7.18.1 Amadis Chemical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Amadis Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Amadis Chemical High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Amadis Chemical Products Offered

7.18.5 Amadis Chemical Recent Development

7.19 Biosynth

7.19.1 Biosynth Corporation Information

7.19.2 Biosynth Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Biosynth High Purity P-xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Biosynth Products Offered

7.19.5 Biosynth Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Purity P-xylene Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Purity P-xylene Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Purity P-xylene Distributors

8.3 High Purity P-xylene Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Purity P-xylene Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Purity P-xylene Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Purity P-xylene Distributors

8.5 High Purity P-xylene Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

