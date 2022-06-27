Uncategorized

Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 – Top Themes in the Banking and Payments Sector – Thematic Research

Summary

This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Banking & Payments Sector.

 

M&A deal value increased from $109 billion in Q2 2021 to $155 billion in Q3 2021. In terms of deal volume, there was a marginal drop from 876 deals in Q2 2021 to 783 in Q3 2021.

 

Scope

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2021 in Banking & Payments Sector.

– It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2021 in the Banking & Payments Sector.

Reasons to Buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

– In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Banking & Payments sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 – Key takeaways
Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021
Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021
Appendices

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

