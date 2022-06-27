Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Network Detection and Response (NDR) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Network Detection and Response (NDR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162076/network-detection-response-ndr

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On Premises

Hybrid

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government

The report on the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cisco

Darktrace

Vectra AI

Awake Security

ExtraHop Networks

RSA Security

Lastline

LogRhythm

Gigamon

Bitdefender

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Open Systems

GoSecure

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Network Detection and Response (NDR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Detection and Response (NDR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Detection and Response (NDR) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Network Detection and Response (NDR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cisco

7.1.1 Cisco Company Details

7.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.1.3 Cisco Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.2 Darktrace

7.2.1 Darktrace Company Details

7.2.2 Darktrace Business Overview

7.2.3 Darktrace Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.2.4 Darktrace Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Darktrace Recent Development

7.3 Vectra AI

7.3.1 Vectra AI Company Details

7.3.2 Vectra AI Business Overview

7.3.3 Vectra AI Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.3.4 Vectra AI Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Vectra AI Recent Development

7.4 Awake Security

7.4.1 Awake Security Company Details

7.4.2 Awake Security Business Overview

7.4.3 Awake Security Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.4.4 Awake Security Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Awake Security Recent Development

7.5 ExtraHop Networks

7.5.1 ExtraHop Networks Company Details

7.5.2 ExtraHop Networks Business Overview

7.5.3 ExtraHop Networks Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.5.4 ExtraHop Networks Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ExtraHop Networks Recent Development

7.6 RSA Security

7.6.1 RSA Security Company Details

7.6.2 RSA Security Business Overview

7.6.3 RSA Security Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.6.4 RSA Security Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 RSA Security Recent Development

7.7 Lastline

7.7.1 Lastline Company Details

7.7.2 Lastline Business Overview

7.7.3 Lastline Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.7.4 Lastline Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Lastline Recent Development

7.8 LogRhythm

7.8.1 LogRhythm Company Details

7.8.2 LogRhythm Business Overview

7.8.3 LogRhythm Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.8.4 LogRhythm Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 LogRhythm Recent Development

7.9 Gigamon

7.9.1 Gigamon Company Details

7.9.2 Gigamon Business Overview

7.9.3 Gigamon Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.9.4 Gigamon Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Gigamon Recent Development

7.10 Bitdefender

7.10.1 Bitdefender Company Details

7.10.2 Bitdefender Business Overview

7.10.3 Bitdefender Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.10.4 Bitdefender Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Bitdefender Recent Development

7.11 Fidelis Cybersecurity

7.11.1 Fidelis Cybersecurity Company Details

7.11.2 Fidelis Cybersecurity Business Overview

7.11.3 Fidelis Cybersecurity Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.11.4 Fidelis Cybersecurity Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Fidelis Cybersecurity Recent Development

7.12 Open Systems

7.12.1 Open Systems Company Details

7.12.2 Open Systems Business Overview

7.12.3 Open Systems Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.12.4 Open Systems Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Open Systems Recent Development

7.13 GoSecure

7.13.1 GoSecure Company Details

7.13.2 GoSecure Business Overview

7.13.3 GoSecure Network Detection and Response (NDR) Introduction

7.13.4 GoSecure Revenue in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 GoSecure Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162076/network-detection-response-ndr

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States