Meeting Room Booking System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Meeting Room Booking System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meeting Room Booking System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Meeting Room Booking System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segment by Application

Large Enterpries

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Robin Powered

FlexO

Event Temple

YArooms

Skedda

Office Tracker

iOFFICE

OfficeSpace

Roomzilla

Priava

Tribeloo

Bisner

EZBook

Space Connect

Jumpree

CalendarWiz

FM:Systems

Joan

TouchPoint

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Meeting Room Booking System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Meeting Room Booking System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meeting Room Booking System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meeting Room Booking System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Meeting Room Booking System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Meeting Room Booking System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meeting Room Booking System Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Meeting Room Booking System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Meeting Room Booking System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Meeting Room Booking System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Meeting Room Booking System Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Meeting Room Booking System Industry Trends

1.4.2 Meeting Room Booking System Market Drivers

1.4.3 Meeting Room Booking System Market Challenges

1.4.4 Meeting Room Booking System Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Meeting Room Booking System by Type

2.1 Meeting Room Booking System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud-based

2.1.2 On-premises

2.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Meeting Room Booking System by Application

3.1 Meeting Room Booking System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterpries

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Meeting Room Booking System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Meeting Room Booking System Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Meeting Room Booking System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Meeting Room Booking System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Meeting Room Booking System Headquarters, Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Meeting Room Booking System Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Companies Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Meeting Room Booking System Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Meeting Room Booking System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Meeting Room Booking System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Meeting Room Booking System Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Meeting Room Booking System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Meeting Room Booking System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Meeting Room Booking System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Meeting Room Booking System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Meeting Room Booking System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Meeting Room Booking System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Meeting Room Booking System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Meeting Room Booking System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Meeting Room Booking System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Meeting Room Booking System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Robin Powered

7.1.1 Robin Powered Company Details

7.1.2 Robin Powered Business Overview

7.1.3 Robin Powered Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.1.4 Robin Powered Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Robin Powered Recent Development

7.2 FlexO

7.2.1 FlexO Company Details

7.2.2 FlexO Business Overview

7.2.3 FlexO Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.2.4 FlexO Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 FlexO Recent Development

7.3 Event Temple

7.3.1 Event Temple Company Details

7.3.2 Event Temple Business Overview

7.3.3 Event Temple Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.3.4 Event Temple Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Event Temple Recent Development

7.4 YArooms

7.4.1 YArooms Company Details

7.4.2 YArooms Business Overview

7.4.3 YArooms Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.4.4 YArooms Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 YArooms Recent Development

7.5 Skedda

7.5.1 Skedda Company Details

7.5.2 Skedda Business Overview

7.5.3 Skedda Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.5.4 Skedda Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Skedda Recent Development

7.6 Office Tracker

7.6.1 Office Tracker Company Details

7.6.2 Office Tracker Business Overview

7.6.3 Office Tracker Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.6.4 Office Tracker Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Office Tracker Recent Development

7.7 iOFFICE

7.7.1 iOFFICE Company Details

7.7.2 iOFFICE Business Overview

7.7.3 iOFFICE Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.7.4 iOFFICE Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 iOFFICE Recent Development

7.8 OfficeSpace

7.8.1 OfficeSpace Company Details

7.8.2 OfficeSpace Business Overview

7.8.3 OfficeSpace Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.8.4 OfficeSpace Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 OfficeSpace Recent Development

7.9 Roomzilla

7.9.1 Roomzilla Company Details

7.9.2 Roomzilla Business Overview

7.9.3 Roomzilla Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.9.4 Roomzilla Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Roomzilla Recent Development

7.10 Priava

7.10.1 Priava Company Details

7.10.2 Priava Business Overview

7.10.3 Priava Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.10.4 Priava Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Priava Recent Development

7.11 Tribeloo

7.11.1 Tribeloo Company Details

7.11.2 Tribeloo Business Overview

7.11.3 Tribeloo Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.11.4 Tribeloo Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Tribeloo Recent Development

7.12 Bisner

7.12.1 Bisner Company Details

7.12.2 Bisner Business Overview

7.12.3 Bisner Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.12.4 Bisner Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bisner Recent Development

7.13 EZBook

7.13.1 EZBook Company Details

7.13.2 EZBook Business Overview

7.13.3 EZBook Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.13.4 EZBook Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 EZBook Recent Development

7.14 Space Connect

7.14.1 Space Connect Company Details

7.14.2 Space Connect Business Overview

7.14.3 Space Connect Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.14.4 Space Connect Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Space Connect Recent Development

7.15 Jumpree

7.15.1 Jumpree Company Details

7.15.2 Jumpree Business Overview

7.15.3 Jumpree Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.15.4 Jumpree Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Jumpree Recent Development

7.16 CalendarWiz

7.16.1 CalendarWiz Company Details

7.16.2 CalendarWiz Business Overview

7.16.3 CalendarWiz Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.16.4 CalendarWiz Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 CalendarWiz Recent Development

7.17 FM:Systems

7.17.1 FM:Systems Company Details

7.17.2 FM:Systems Business Overview

7.17.3 FM:Systems Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.17.4 FM:Systems Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 FM:Systems Recent Development

7.18 Joan

7.18.1 Joan Company Details

7.18.2 Joan Business Overview

7.18.3 Joan Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.18.4 Joan Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Joan Recent Development

7.19 TouchPoint

7.19.1 TouchPoint Company Details

7.19.2 TouchPoint Business Overview

7.19.3 TouchPoint Meeting Room Booking System Introduction

7.19.4 TouchPoint Revenue in Meeting Room Booking System Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 TouchPoint Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

